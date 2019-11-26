Police Arrests 6 Alleged Killers Of Kogi PDP Women Leader

Published:

The police in Kogi State said it had arrested six suspects in connection with the killing of a former councillor and women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mrs Salome Abu.Abu was set ablaze on November 18 in her husband’s house at Ochadamu in Ofu Local Government Area of the state by suspected political thugs during the violence that erupted after the Kogi State governorship election’s result was released on November 18.The spokesman for the command, DSP William Aya, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lokoja on Monday.Aya said the suspects were brought in on Friday.The police spokesman said the police had started interrogating the suspects to ascertain their level of culpability in the woman’s death.He said the outcome of the investigation would be made public as soon as it was completed.President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday directed the police to arrest the killers of Abu with a view to bringing them to justice.