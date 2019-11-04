Police Arrest Two Wanted Suspects, 70 Others In Bauchi

Published:

he Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a total of 72 suspects for committing various crimes in the state.Police Public Relations Officer, Kamal Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement fon Saturday.He explained that the suspects were arrested in connection with armed robbery and kidnapping among other crimes in October under the special operation code-named “Operation Puff Adder”.Among those arrested were two high profile and notorious suspects on the police wanted list – Nazifi Yakubu (23) and Ibrahim Yusuf (26), as well as five members of their gang.They are Nura Mohd (20), Umar Yusuf (21), Usman Ahmadu (22), Umar Ismail (20), and Yusuf Adamu (19).“The suspects confessed to have been involved in the armed robbery attacks on residents of the following areas of Bauchi: Gida Dubu, Fadaman Mada, GRA, Waterboard Quarters, Turum, Madina Quarters and Bakaro among others all within Bauchi metropolis.“The suspects also confessed to have killed one Usman Mohammed in the month of April 2019 along Zaranda Hotel,” Abubakar said.According to him, some of the victims have identified the suspects as responsible for the attacks and robbery against them.The command’s spokesman explained that two gangs of kidnappers and others involved in criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property, thuggery, and possession of dangerous weapons, were part of the suspects arrested.Of those arrested, a total of 57 suspects have been charged to court while 15 others were being investigated.The police recovered from the suspects 10 assorted firearms, five cartridges, 20 machetes, two vehicles, and two motorcycles among other items.Abubakar said the Command remains committed to sustaining peace in Bauchi and urged residents to go about their lawful business without fear.He also called for more cooperation and support by providing useful information and reporting incidents promptly to the police and other security agencies.