Police Arrest 6 FUTA Students For Brutalising Female Student

Six students who allegedly brutalised a female student of the Federal University of Technology Akure will be prosecuted, according to the police in Ondo State.Popoola Olaniyi, Faith Oluwadare, Jessica Nandi, Emmanuella Ajuwon, Emmanuel Taiwo and Cecilia Alao allegedly brutalised Boluwatife Adekunle for allegedly gossiping about one of them in one of the hostels outside the institution.The school placed an indefinite suspension on the six students.Spokesman for the police in the state Femi Joseph said the state Commissioner of Police Undie Adie had ordered the Divisional Police Officer in charge of the area to take up the matter.Femi said, “We have watched the disgusting video of the incident and the CP has ordered that the six students should be prosecuted. So, whatever the university does on the matter the students will still face prosecution.“What the students did to their fellow student was bad and they can’t go scot-free. That is why we are taking it up and we will get them.”It was learnt that a disciplinary committee had been set up by the university to look into the case while the students would miss the second semester examination which began on Monday.A source said, “If the students are found guilty, the penalty is expulsion.”The Deputy Director of the Corporate Communications of the institution, Adegbenro Adebanjo, also confirmed that the students would face a disciplinary committee set up by the school.He said, “The fate of the six students will depend on the outcome of the panel. They will be invited by the panel to defend themselves. But the suspended students cannot come near the campus until they are invited by the panel and all of them have been notified.”