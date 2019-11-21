PDP Caucus Demands Justice Over Murder Of Kogi Women Leader

Published:

Share This

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate yesterday expressed concern about the future of the opposition in Nigeria following the murder of PDP women leader in Kogi State, Mrs. Salome Abuh. Political thugs killed the late Mrs. Abu shortly after Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello won re-election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe alleged that APC hoodlums chased her to her house, doused the residence with petrol and burnt her to death in public view.“You have all seen the viral video of her skeleton and especially her skull…for the mere fact that she is an opposition leader and a woman at that. If you are in the opposition and you are singled out to be murdered, it tells us that what we are going to see will be dangerous for Nigerian politics, if it is not curbed immediately and now.”He called on President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu and security agencies to fish out the killers of the woman.“What it tells us is that the rest of us who are in the opposition are no longer safe. What it also tells us is that anybody who seeks to win an election can go ahead and commit murder and mayhem. And as long as he belongs to the APC, he would be left free.“We hear that the police said they are launching an investigation as usual. But this is something that we don’t want pushed under the carpet because it involves life. When you get to power on the ashes and bones of all these people that you have killed, God is watching you, especially the governor of Kogi State.