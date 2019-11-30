Open Call – QFest Writing Workshop To Be Facilitated By Toni Kan And Eghosa Imasuen

Published:

Share This

Quramo Publishing, organisers of the inaugural Quramo Festival of Words (QFest 2019), have made an open call for participation in a writing workshop to be facilitated by Toni Kan (award winning author of Nights of the Creaking Bed and The Carnivorous City) and Eghosa Emasuen (novelist and co-founder, Narrative Landscapes Publishing). The workshop will hold on Saturday, 14 December 2019, as a capacity building component of the Quramo Festival of Words (QFest 2019)With the title “The Writing Business 101: Writing - Publishing - Rights”, the workshop will be in three sessions. Toni Kan will facilitate the writing session, breaking down what it means to write and write well; Eghosa Imasuen will facilitate the publishing session which will give participants a handle on what is required to become a published author; while Toni Kan, Eghosa and the IP lawyer will take part in an interactive panel discussion around the theme.To participate, please send a 200-word essay telling us “5 reasons why I want to attend the QFest Writing workshop” to info@quramo.comSelection will be on a first-come-first-served basis, and only 30 slots are available. Participants will receive certificates of participation.The QFest 2019 will run from Friday 13 to Sunday 15, December 2019, and will feature workshops, panel discussions, documentary screenings, open mic sessions, and more.The winner of the Quramo Writers’ Prize (QWP) 2019 will be announced at the grand finale on Sunday, 15 December 2019, at Eko Hotels & Suites.A shortlist of 15 has been announced in no particular order: Oyedeji Emmanuel Toluwani - Up Nepa; Jaiyeola Temitayo Tomiwa - I’ll be Fine; Golbador Joseph - Let Me Paint You a Picture; Amaranjo Chigozie - Nigerian Dream; Osuizugbe Adaeze Maureen - This Thing Called Marriage; Oni Oluwaseyi Faith - 30 Days To Seventeen; Owoyemi Olorunfemi Akinade - The Familiar Jungle Called Life; Udochukwu, Everest C. -The Shades of a thing Ugly; Oluwaseyi Adebola - A Cluster of Petals (short stories); Obinna Tony-Francis Ochem - Deep Ocean; Wawira Thatiah – Guilty; Joan Ikem Cynthia Chinenyenwa - Twenty Sixty-One; Ikechukwu Nwaogu - The Book of Lost Words; Vivian Onyekachi Ibe -What Dreams are Made of; Cynthia Nnadi Nnenna- Red Grasses and Forbidden Quests.