NUC Approves Medicine,Engineering Courses For Lead City University As 80 Yr Old Man,927 Others Graduate

Published:

Share This

An 80-year-old retired Lieutenant Colonel, Aderemi Olayiwola Adebolu, was among the 928 students who graduated from the Lead City University, Ibadan on Tuesday.The octogenarian graduated with second class in Law. Among other Law graduates was the former Commissioner for Lands and Housing in Oyo State, Mr. Isaac Omodewu.Addressing the 928 graduates who got degrees and diplomas, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Kabiru Afolabi, urged them to be good ambassadors of the institution and create jobs, having received thorough training in entrepreneurship education.He said they have been equipped to excel in their chosen careers, adding that the university has been enriching the lives of students in its 14 years existence.Afolabi said some new degree programmes have been approved and accredited by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) for the university. The new programmes include engineering and medicine.“All the new programmes have received full accreditation for immediate take-off. We now have 65 programmes approved and accredited by the NUC,” he said.Afolabi said 757 obtained first degrees, while 171 got post graduate degrees and diplomas. Fifty-three graduating students made first class. Thirty of them are female, while 23 are male.The two best students were offered automatic scholarship for their Master’s degree at the institution.The Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolurin and Dr. Kayode Dipeolu were honoured with doctoral degrees. The latter is the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters.Oba Abolarin advised the graduating students to set their heart on great dreams, saying nothing is impossible.He said: “I am always excited to be in the midst of my future, which many of us here won’t be part of due to age. Nothing is impossible to achieve. Graduating students, if you believe you will turn things around in Nigeria, it is possible.”The monarch urged them to conquer their fears and go for gold.Dr. Dipeolu advised the graduating students to think more about what they can create using technology. He said the multifarious challenges confronting Nigeria are opportunities to create businesses that can turn things around for the country.The octogenarian graduating student described his new success as a dream fulfilled. He said he would attend the Law School and practise thereafter.