Nigeria’s Wealth Lies In Innovation, Creativity, Not Oil ..Peter Obi

Published:

Share This

Former Governor of Anambra State and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has advised the ruling government and others in the continent to invest more in innovation, creativity and education as the new and future wealth of the continent.He gave the advice while delivering the maiden convocation lecture of the Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, titled “Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship: A Critical Intersection For Economic Development in Africa” on Friday.Obi called on governments to invest heavily in innovation, encourage creativity and entrepreneurship as a critical component and the pedestal on which the development of the continent rests.Identifying the problem of the continent as economic development, he urged leaders to deliberately invest in the youth and begin to think out of the box by approaching issues from different perspectives to achieve new results.He commended the proprietor of the university, High Chief (Dr.) Winifred Awosika, for investing and providing quality education as an entre­preneur in a country where the government does not support owners of schools nor render help.“What government only does is to collect taxes from private institutions and not support them for growth, development and training of high level human resources required by the country,” Obi said.He decried poor investment in the education sector, saying that South Africa with lesser population than Nigeria in 2018 alone budgeted $17 billion where Nigeria had over the years failed to match the figure.Obi took time to offer advice to the new newly graduated students, tasking them to deplore their education to the practical realities of contributing solutions to the problems of humanity. He advised them to always be agent or positive change in the society.Earlier in her welcome address, Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Chinedum Babalola, said the takeoff point of the university was not easy expressed appreciation to Dr. Awosika for never-die approach to life, saying the result was the maiden convocation of the seven pioneer students of the university.The highlight of the event was the conferment of different degrees on the graduating students and award of prizes to different category to outstanding students.