NEITI Commends Magu For Conviction Record, Asset Recoveries

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has commended the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on the success recorded by the Commission in the areas of convictions and recoveries in the last four years. Making the commendation on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at EFCC headquarters, the Executive Secretary, NEITI, Waziri Adio, described Magu as “an amazing fighter,” and applauded his doggedness in the fight against corruption.Adio and his delegation, who were in the EFCC to seek collaboration, explained that partnership between the two government agencies would bear fruits in the anti-corruption fight.