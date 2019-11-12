Mystery Surrounds Death Of Female Passenger At God Is Good Motors

Published:

Who killed Mrs Osaji an Asaba based teacher who died under mysterious circumstances at the car park of popular transport company GOD IS GOOD.This wass how a family member narrated the unfortunate story on social media"Good evening all, sorry to border (sic) you with this post. The person in this picture is Mrs Osaji Umuezei Quaters, the husband is Dr Osaji of UniJos) she is a WAEC external examiner who traveled to Jos on official assignment. On Monday 4th November she boarded a God is Good transport from Jos back to Asaba.About 9am she had a chat with her husband informing him that they were on their way back. My Uncle informed me that at about 3.30pm that afternoon he called her to know where their vehicle was but she didn't pick her call and never returned home on Monday night. Now on Tuesday 5th November her husband got a call from the management of God is Good motors Asaba that he should come over to their terminal at the Headbrigbe.My Uncle said that on getting to their office he was informed that the vehicle from Jos got to Asaba by 9am and my aunty Mrs Osaji refused to go home that night that it was late. They further alleged that they now made her an offer to sleep at the bus terminal/reception or in the bus but she opted to sleep in the bus.This is curious as Asaba is a busy town and commercial vehicles ply the road from Onitsha to Asaba till mid night. Now upon getting her to the hospital she was confirmed dead on arrival. The issues are when actually did Mrs Osaji die, was it while on transit from Jos to Asaba or in the night while sleeping in the bus.Secondly if she died in the bus as alleged why did it take the bus authority up till 8am before contacting the husband and they had to contact the police first before the husband. We need help as the police seems to have been compromised.Meanwhile l have advised the family to get an autopsy report to verify the actual time of death and possible role played by the transport company which they appear to be covering up.Please help Late Mrs Osaji get justice. You can get the daughter on 08034735804 or the husband Dr Osaji on 08032225616, please keep sharing this massage until something positive is done. Thank you all."