More Details On How Four Kidnapped Immigration Officers Were Rescued In Rivers

Details have emerged about how four immigration officers, who were abducted by pirates along the Bonny waterways in Rivers State, were rescued.The immigration officers, whose identities were not revealed, regained their freedom during a sting operation carried out on Wednesday by the Nigerian Navy and the maritime component of the Joint Task Force codenamed: Operation Delta Safe.Security personnel involved in the operation had combed the creeks from Bonny to Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru before they could locate and rescue the victims.A security source, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he had not been authorised to speak on the incident, explained that the immigration officers were ferried from where they were being held hostage to safety after their rescue.The source stated, “The abducted officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service were rescued by personnel of the Nigerian Navy at a militant camp between Asari-Toru and Akuku-Toru.“They were rescued around 10am on Wednesday. The kidnappers had engaged the security operatives in a gun battle.“Seven of the militants were fatally wounded and weapons were recovered from them. Unfortunately, other members of the gang escaped deep into the creek with gunshot wounds.”The rescued immigration officers were handed over to the police for release to the NIS and their families.Confirming the rescue, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, said the immigration officers were freed about 15 minutes from Bonny.