Methodist Old Boys To Hold Colloquium In Honor Of Mobolaji Johnson

According to a press statement pushed out by the organizers,the event will take place at Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State
Sub-Themes to be discussed include but are not limited to the following:
• Osholero: The Family Story, The Family Legacy
• Methodist Boys High School: Leadership and Governance
• The Military Career of Mobolaji Johnson
• From Muhammad Ribadu to Mobolaji Johnson: An Assessment of the Ministry of Lagos Affairs
• Modern and Traditional Elite and the struggle for the Creation of Lagos State
• Moboaji Johnson during the Nigerian Civil War
• Mobolaji Johnson and the Quest for Good Governance in Nigeria
• Mobolaji Johnson and his Contemporaries
• Mobolaji Johnson’s Place in Nigeria History
• Mobolaji Johnson, his Cabinet and the Three Musketeers
• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the making of Lagos State Civil Service/Bureaucracy
• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Infrastructural Development of Lagos State
• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Education Sector
• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Health Sector
• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Environment, Water and Sanitation
• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Local Government Administration
• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Transportation Sector
• In defense of the Lagos Tenants: Mobolaji Johnson and the Lagos State Tenancy Law
• The Johnson Administration and the Politics of Inclusion.
• Johnson and Urban Renewal
• Johnson and Rural Development
• Chieftaincy Matters Under Johnson
• Crime and crime control in Lagos under Johnson
• Lagos as Federal Territory under Johnson
Keynote Speakers:
1. Prof. Hakeem Olumide Danmole
Department of History and International Studies,
Al-Hikmah University,
Ilorin, Kwara State
2. Distinguished Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju FNAL
Department of History and Strategic Studies,
University of Lagos, Akoka
Lagos, State State
Lead Speakers:
1. Chief Adekunle Alli
A prominent Historian of Lagos,
Lagos Island, Lagos
2. Prof. Olutayo Adesina FNAL,
3. Chief Tunji Odusanya
Conveners
1. Owei Lakemfa
+2348023139151
2. Prof. Siyan Oyeweso FNAL
+2348033018902
gafoye@gmail.com
