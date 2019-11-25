Monday, 25 November 2019

Methodist Old Boys To Hold Colloquium In Honor Of Mobolaji Johnson

Published: November 25, 2019
The Old Boys Association of Methodist Boys High School, Lagos State Chapter will on Thursday 28th November 2019 hold a National Colloquium in honor of the former Governor of Lagos State Late Brig Gen Mobolaji Johnson rtd

According to a press statement pushed out by the organizers,the event will take place at  Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State

Sub-Themes to be discussed include but are not limited to the following:

•    Osholero: The Family Story, The Family Legacy

•    Methodist Boys High School: Leadership and Governance

•    The Military Career of Mobolaji Johnson

•    From Muhammad Ribadu to Mobolaji Johnson: An Assessment of the Ministry of Lagos Affairs

•    Modern and Traditional Elite and the struggle for the Creation of Lagos State

•    Moboaji Johnson during the Nigerian Civil War

•    Mobolaji Johnson and the Quest for Good Governance in Nigeria

•    Mobolaji Johnson and his Contemporaries

•    Mobolaji Johnson’s Place in Nigeria History

•    Mobolaji Johnson, his Cabinet and the Three Musketeers

•    Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the making of Lagos State Civil Service/Bureaucracy

•    Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Infrastructural Development of Lagos State

•      Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Education Sector

•    Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Health Sector

•    Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Environment, Water and Sanitation

•    Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Local Government Administration

•    Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Transportation Sector

•    In defense of the Lagos Tenants: Mobolaji Johnson and the Lagos State Tenancy Law

•    The Johnson Administration and the Politics of Inclusion.

•    Johnson and Urban Renewal

•    Johnson and Rural Development

•    Chieftaincy Matters Under Johnson

•    Crime and crime control in Lagos under Johnson

•    Lagos as Federal Territory under Johnson


Keynote Speakers:       
       
1.    Prof. Hakeem Olumide Danmole
Department of History and International Studies,
Al-Hikmah University,
Ilorin, Kwara State

2.    Distinguished Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju FNAL
Department of History and Strategic Studies,
University of Lagos, Akoka
Lagos, State State


Lead Speakers:
 
1.    Chief Adekunle Alli
    A prominent Historian of Lagos,
    Lagos Island, Lagos

2.    Prof. Olutayo Adesina FNAL,

3.    Chief Tunji Odusanya

Conveners   
1.    Owei Lakemfa
    +2348023139151

2.    Prof. Siyan Oyeweso FNAL
    +2348033018902
    gafoye@gmail.com


