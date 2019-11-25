Methodist Old Boys To Hold Colloquium In Honor Of Mobolaji Johnson

Published:

The Old Boys Association of Methodist Boys High School, Lagos State Chapter will on Thursday 28th November 2019 hold a National Colloquium in honor of the former Governor of Lagos State Late Brig Gen Mobolaji Johnson rtdAccording to a press statement pushed out by the organizers,the event will take place at Adeyemi-Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos StateSub-Themes to be discussed include but are not limited to the following:• Osholero: The Family Story, The Family Legacy• Methodist Boys High School: Leadership and Governance• The Military Career of Mobolaji Johnson• From Muhammad Ribadu to Mobolaji Johnson: An Assessment of the Ministry of Lagos Affairs• Modern and Traditional Elite and the struggle for the Creation of Lagos State• Moboaji Johnson during the Nigerian Civil War• Mobolaji Johnson and the Quest for Good Governance in Nigeria• Mobolaji Johnson and his Contemporaries• Mobolaji Johnson’s Place in Nigeria History• Mobolaji Johnson, his Cabinet and the Three Musketeers• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the making of Lagos State Civil Service/Bureaucracy• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Infrastructural Development of Lagos State• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Education Sector• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Health Sector• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Environment, Water and Sanitation• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and Local Government Administration• Mobolaji Johnson’s Administration and the Transportation Sector• In defense of the Lagos Tenants: Mobolaji Johnson and the Lagos State Tenancy Law• The Johnson Administration and the Politics of Inclusion.• Johnson and Urban Renewal• Johnson and Rural Development• Chieftaincy Matters Under Johnson• Crime and crime control in Lagos under Johnson• Lagos as Federal Territory under JohnsonKeynote Speakers:1. Prof. Hakeem Olumide DanmoleDepartment of History and International Studies,Al-Hikmah University,Ilorin, Kwara State2. Distinguished Prof. Ayodeji Olukoju FNALDepartment of History and Strategic Studies,University of Lagos, AkokaLagos, State StateLead Speakers:1. Chief Adekunle AlliA prominent Historian of Lagos,Lagos Island, Lagos2. Prof. Olutayo Adesina FNAL,3. Chief Tunji OdusanyaConveners1. Owei Lakemfa+23480231391512. Prof. Siyan Oyeweso FNAL+2348033018902gafoye@gmail.com