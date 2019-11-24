Man Rescued While Trying To Commit Suicide On 3rd Mainland Bridge.. (Pictures)
Published: November 24, 2019
A middle aged man was today prevented from committing suicide by the men of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad at the 3rd Mainland bridge.
The unidentified man sounded incoherent when interrogated.
He has been handed over the Police Station at Adekunle,Yaba for further investigation
It will be recalled that several people hve in the past committed suicide at the bridge by jumping into the Lagoon.
