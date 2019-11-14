Man Butchers Wife In Obowo,Imo State ..Still At Large (Viewers Discretion Advised)

Published:

Tragedy struck in Avutu, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State, on Tuesday, as a man, Nnamdi Amajioyi, allegedly murdered his wife.The suspect was alleged to have also shot his brother before he fled.Sources in the community said an undisclosed family dispute was the cause of the tragedy.One of the sources said, “This is very strange. The man murdered his own wife. He also shot his own brother, who tried to rescue the woman from her husband. Nobody knew the cause of the dispute. Nnamdi fled thereafter.”He said while the woman bled to death, the other victim was rushed to hospital.“The woman bled to death. The other victim was rushed to hospital unconscious. As I speak, he is still unconscious,” the source stated.The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who confirmed the incident, said the police had launched a manhunt for the fleeing suspect.“Yes, it is true. We have launched a manhunt for the suspect. It is a very strange development. The man killed his own wife and shot his biological brother. But thank God that the brother is still alive though unconscious. We are monitoring him,” Ladodo said