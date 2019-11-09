Man Arrested While Attempting To Sell His Three-Year-Old Son For N5m

Published:

Share This

A 42-year-old man identified as Ayuba John has been arrested by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officials after his failed attempt to sell his three-year-old son.Ayuba, who is from Obi Local Government area of Nasararwa state was arrested when he showed up to collect the negotiated sum of N5million.Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mahmud Fari described the situation as very unfortunate.He told Channels Television that Ayuba is not a first time offender as he once sold his daughter to someone in Owerri.“I was moved to tears when I learnt that a biological father took his son to the market to sell him at the sum of N5million. When he was asked why he want to sell his son, he said he wants to argument his financial status.“We also learnt that this is not his first child to be sold out. He sold his daughter earlier on to somebody in Owerri, and he is selling them out for rituals,” Fari said.Married to four wives with 23 children, Ayuba blamed the economic hardship in the country for his action.