Man Accuses Wife Of Sleeping With Younger Brother,Wants Marriage Dissolved

An Ibadan-based businessman, Mr Saheed Eniola, on Wednesday told a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan that his wife, Kafayat, was caught at different times sleeping with his younger brother. He said that the alleged romance with his brother had caused disharmony in his extended family.Saheed made the allegation while responding to a divorce suit filed by his wife before the court presided over by Chief Ademola Odunade.He said that he had doubts that the two children produced by his wife belonged to him. “The real reason I consented to Kafayat’s request for dissolution of our marriage is that she is evil and has torn my extended family apart because of her waywardness. “Anytime I went on my business trip, family members, especially my dad, usually caught Kafayat sleeping with my immediate younger brother; despite his warning, Kafayat kept luring my brother into unholy romance.“My father has threatened to disown me if I don’t send her away. “Despite the problem, I have never failed to be responsible to the two children except that I no longer live with Kafayat,” he told the court. “Saheed added that his wife repeated cursed him, thereby causing him a setbacks. “I have pleaded with Kafayat to give me the custody of the children, but she would not listen; she might mislead them,” Saheed said.Earlier, Kafayat told the court that her husband was irresponsible. “We stopped living together since 12 years ago, and Saheed does not make any provision for our children. “In fact, the second child cannot recognise him either as a father or anything because she had never sighted him. “Though he requested to take charge of the first child, I refused to give him because he would not send him to school. “Even when the child was dying of sickness in the University Teaching Hospital, Ibadan, Saheed did nothing about it, though I told him,” Kafayat said.She, however, did not respond to the allegation of sleeping with her brother-in-law. In his ruling, Odunade directed the duo to bring their relatives and their two children in court. He adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for judgment, urging that they should maintain the peace.Source:(NAN)