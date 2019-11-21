Live Cockroaches Found Living In Man's Ears

Published:

Family of cockroaches have been found in a man's ears.Lv told doctors he would leave food by his bed at night. Speaking to local media, Dr. Jiang Tengxiang, deputy head of ENT at the hospital explained this likely attracted the bugs. The adult cockroach might have viewed the man’s ear as an incubation chamber, and crawled inside, said Tengxiang. A man in China suffering from an earache discovered his ear was filled with almost a dozen cockroaches.The 24-year-old man identified only as Mr. Lv visited a hospital in Guangdong Province, southeast China, in October, the New York Post reported citing the AsiaWire news agency. Lv told doctors he had been experiencing a “sharp pain” in his right ear.Dr. Zhong Yijin, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist at Sanhe Hospital who treated the man, told AsiaWire: “He said his ear hurt a lot, like something was scratching or crawling inside. “It caused a lot of discomfort,” the doctor said. The patient said a member of his family had previously shone a light inside his ear and found a huge bug inside. Dr. Yijin examined the man’s ear canal. Inside, he found an adult cockroach surrounded by her newly born insect offspring.