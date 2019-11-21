Linda Ikeji,Others Canvass Better Use Of Social Media At Nigerian Army Inter Agency Conference

Published:

Share This

Nigeria Army School Of Public Relations And Information held a Media Workshop For DAPR Officers, Commanding Officers, Defence Correspondents And Online Publishers.Theme of the event which started on the 17th of November was "INTER AGENCY COOPERATION " Roles of Public Relations Officers.The focus was on1▪Inter Agency Rivalry and it's effects on nation building : Way forward, this was handled by COMPOL, Lagos State Police Commmand.2▪Inter Agency Collaboration : Roles of Commanders handled by GOC 81 Division.3▪Crisis Communication in joint International Security Operations taken by Brig Gen SK Usman (Rtd)4▪ Enhancing Espirit-De-Corps among Security Agencies handled by Maj Gen KA Role (Rtd)Lastly today, Contemporary Security Challenges: Changing the Narrative Through The Use Of The New Media handled by Linda Ifeoma Ikeji a renowned Blogger and moderated by Major OO Ayeni with a Discussant Dr Suraj Olunifesi of Mass communication department of Unilag.The event lived to its expectations as all area's were touched and is clear that social media is a double edge sword.It can be used for good and bad.Social media is now being used for serious propaganda and mind Psychological warfare.Technology is well adopted with good cyber planning by terrorist groups.Is viewed today that we seem not to be up to the games of this terrorist who appears more articulate in convincing their prey.They are firm in shaping the opinions of their new converts through creating confusion and conviction.Dr Suraj said this narratives can be changed through credible messengers on the media using the numbers of their followers to change opinions.More could be achieved through good training, engagement, sharing of worthy news.Agenda settings by anybody or organization, setting up of military media site which will be manned by IT guru in the military.He specifically said there should be Counter or Alternatives by means of being ahead and using Influence Strategy.Good Public Relations is needed, Intercultural messenger.A call was also made to promulgate Data law in our Civil law.It was a No No to Hanging for Hate Speech and it was said that the citizens should be free to express themselves and the government should partner with the media instead of gagging them which infringes on human rights.Source:Nelly Agwu