LASU Class Of 90 Holds it's Annual Get-Together In Lagos Today

All is now set for the Annual Together of the Lagos State University's Alumni set of 1990.The event which is scheduled to take place at a venue in Ikeja , Lagos will afford members of the set an opportunity to socialise and merry .The event which is in its third edition according to the organizers was initiated to create a platform for members of the set within and outside the country to meet and interact in a social manner.The set prides itself as one of the best the University has produced.It is on record that the set produced the first Senior Advocate of Nigeria of the School, first Army General (the current National President of the Alumni Association), several professors, legal luminaries and an array of successful Nigerians cutting across all disciplines.It has also made much impacts in the life of the school through projects and other humanitarian interventions to it's members and society at large.