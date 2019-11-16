Lagos State To Commence Payment Of N35,000 Minimum Wage November

Published:

Share This

The Lagos State Government and the Labour unions have agreed on the modalities for the implementation of the new minimum wage even as the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu vowed to begin payment of N35,000 as the new minimum wage with effect from November. This emerged after the series of meetings and engagements between the Lagos State Joint Public Service Negotiating Council (JNC) and Lagos State Government.The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) attended the meeting. State Chairman, JNC, Comrade Rasaq Adio Falade said necessary terms of settlement and agreement were reached after the end of the meeting. The meeting also agreed at consequential adjustments for other civil servants earning above the minimum wage. Falade highlighted the adjustments as follows: GL. 01-06=N35,000.09;. GL. 07=30%; GL. 08-10=25%; GL. 12-14=22.5% and GL. 15-17=20%.The federal government adopted consequential adjustment as follows: GL. 01-06=N30,000; GL. 07=23.2%; GL. 08=20; GL. 09=19%; GL. 10-14=16%+)GL. 15-17=14% He disclosed that the payment of the New Minimum Wage at the consequential adjustment rates shall commence in Lagos State in the November, 2019 salary cycle.Falade said payment of allowances peculiar to certain professions/sectors such as health workers, medical personnel, teachers, and so on, embedded in their respective Consolidated Salary Structures (e.g. CONHESS, CONMESS, CONTISS, etc) shall be paid for those stated items (e.g. Hazard, Call, Shift, etc) at such rates as provided in the various salaries of government approved in 2011. “The New Minimum Wage Act came into effect on the 18th April, 2019 as such, it was agreed that payment of the six and half months arrears shall be be made and concluded by the first quarter of year 2020,” he said.