Kogi :Yahaya Bello Leads With 446,134 From 18 LGAs As INEC Adjourns Announcement Of Results

The candidate of the APC in the Kogi State gubernatorial election Yahaya Bello is now on a comfortable lead as the collation of results has been suspended by INEC till early Monday morning.So far results from 18 LGAs have been declared by the electoral umpire.The result from Lokoja and one other Local Government are being expected.The APC is on comfortable lead with a total of 446,134 votes while PDP has 151,566 votesThese are some of the results as released by INECKOGI GUBER ELECTION LATEST RESULTS ..IJUMU LGAAPC: 11,425PDP: 7,587OMALA LGAAPC 8,473PDP :14,403OGORI MAGOGO LGAAPC 3,679PDP 2,145ADAVI LGAAPC 64,657PDP 366IGALAMENA ODOLU LGAAPC 8,075PDP 11,195OKENE LGAAPC 112,764PDP 139KABBA BUNU LGAAPC 15,346PDP 8,084KOTON KARFEAPC 14,097PDP 9,409YAGBA EASTAPC 6,735PDP 7,546OKEHI LGAAPC 36,954PDP 478