Kogi :Yahaya Bello Leads With 446,134 From 18 LGAs As INEC Adjourns Announcement Of Results
Published: November 17, 2019
So far results from 18 LGAs have been declared by the electoral umpire.
The result from Lokoja and one other Local Government are being expected.
The APC is on comfortable lead with a total of 446,134 votes while PDP has 151,566 votes
These are some of the results as released by INEC
KOGI GUBER ELECTION LATEST RESULTS ..
IJUMU LGA
APC: 11,425
PDP: 7,587
OMALA LGA
APC 8,473
PDP :14,403
OGORI MAGOGO LGA
APC 3,679
PDP 2,145
ADAVI LGA
APC 64,657
PDP 366
IGALAMENA ODOLU LGA
APC 8,075
PDP 11,195
OKENE LGA
APC 112,764
PDP 139
KABBA BUNU LGA
APC 15,346
PDP 8,084
KOTON KARFE
APC 14,097
PDP 9,409
YAGBA EAST
APC 6,735
PDP 7,546
OKEHI LGA
APC 36,954
PDP 478
