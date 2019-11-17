Sunday, 17 November 2019

Kogi :Yahaya Bello Leads With 446,134 From 18 LGAs As INEC Adjourns Announcement Of Results

Published: November 17, 2019
The candidate of the APC in the Kogi State gubernatorial election Yahaya Bello is now on a comfortable lead as the collation of results has been suspended by INEC till early Monday morning.

So far results from 18 LGAs have been declared by the electoral umpire.

The result from Lokoja and one other Local Government are being expected.

The APC is on comfortable lead with a total of 446,134 votes while PDP has 151,566 votes

These are some of the results as released by INEC

KOGI GUBER ELECTION LATEST RESULTS ..

IJUMU LGA


APC: 11,425

PDP: 7,587


OMALA LGA


APC 8,473

PDP :14,403


OGORI MAGOGO LGA


APC 3,679

PDP 2,145


ADAVI LGA


APC 64,657

PDP 366


IGALAMENA ODOLU LGA


APC 8,075

PDP 11,195


OKENE LGA


APC 112,764

PDP 139


KABBA BUNU LGA


APC 15,346

PDP 8,084


KOTON KARFE


APC 14,097

PDP 9,409


YAGBA EAST


APC 6,735


PDP 7,546


OKEHI LGA


APC 36,954


PDP 478

