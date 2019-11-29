Kidnapped Enugu Priest Regains Freedom

Published:

The priest of the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka, Rev. Fr. Malachy Asadu, who was kidnapped on Monday, has regained his freedom.The police confirmed the release of the priest on Thursday.Fr. Asadu was kidnapped on the Imilike Agu-Nsukka Road in the Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, while returning from a diocesan meeting at the St. Theresa Cathedral.The spokesperson for the police in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, who confirmed the priest’s release in a text message, said Fr. Asadu was freed on Wednesday evening unhurt, but did not disclose whether ransom was paid or not before he was released.It was gathered that the police had made no arrest in connection with the cleric’s abduction.The Nsukka Catholic Diocesan Communications Director, Rev. Fr. Matthew Eze, also confirmed the release of Fr. Asadu.Fr. Eze said, “Father Asadu was released on Wednesday and he has seen our bishop, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah. He is in a good condition of health, but he has yet to talk to his parishioners on his kidnap.”Fr. Asadu’s kidnap has brought to nine the number of Catholic priests abducted in Enugu State between March and November 2019.Two of the priests were murdered, a situation that forced the state government to declare that it had procured drones for aerial surveillance and deployed forest guards in all the communities in the state.