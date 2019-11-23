Jonas Agwu,65 Others Graduate From NIPPS

Published:

Sixty Six distinguished Nigerians will today pass out of the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS).Among them is former Lagos State and FCT Sector Commander of the FRSC , Assistant Corps Marshal Jonas Agwu.The 66 graduands were drawn from various institutions across the federation including the Federal Civil Service, Military, Para Military and sister agencies.A Master Degree Holder in History from the University of Lagos ,ACM Jonas Agwu was at a point the spokesman of the FRSC and a well-experienced officer.