Jailed Fraudster Still Coordinates Operations From Prison

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal Office, has uncovered that Hope Olusegun Aroke a convicted internet fraudster currently serving a 24 years jail term is still in active communication with other high valued targets that are currently being investigated by the Commission for various offences relating to computer fraud and money laundering. .Investigation revealed that he masterminded the commission of internet scam worth over $100, 000, OOO (One hundred Million Dollars) whilst serving his jail term.