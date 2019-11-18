INEC Declares Dino Melaye,Smart Adeyemi's Election Inconclusive

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the Kogi West Senatorial District election inconclusive.The declaration followed the inability of the top contender in the race, Senator Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressives Congress, to garner enough votes vis-a-vis the number of cancelled votes in the election to defeat his closes rival, Senator Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party.INEC, through its Returning Officer for the election, Olayinde Lawal, said the 80,118 votes polled by Adeyemi is lower than the number of registered voters in 53 polling units of 20 registration areas in the zone where elections were cancelled when compared with that of Melaye, who polled 59,548.The difference in their votes is 20,570.Lawal said he is constrained by law not to declare a winner because of this, adding that INEC will announce a new date for the conduct of a supplementary election in the 53 polling units before a winner is declared.