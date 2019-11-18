INEC Declares APC's David Lyon Winner Of Bayelsa Guber Election (See Full Result)

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.The Chief Returning Officer, Prof. Faraday Orumwense, who is the Vice Chancellor of the University of Benin, made the declaration in the early hours of Monday.David Lyon, the candidate of the party for the election, won in six local government areas, while the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Douri Diri, took the remaining two local government areas.The six local government areas won by the APC are Brass, Nembe, Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, Ekeremor and Yenagoa, while the PDP took Sagbama and Kolokuma/Opokuma local government areas.Lyon in all polled 352,552 votes to defeat Diri, who garnered 143,172 votes.In Nembe LGA, the APC garnered 83,041 votes, while the PDP polled 874 votes; Kolouma/Opokuma LGA – APC 8,934, PDP 15,360; Brass LGA – APC 23,831, PDP 10,410; Yenagoa LGA – APC 24,607, PDP 19,184; Ogbia LGA – APC 58016, PDP 13,763; Southern Ijaw LGA – APC 124,803, PDP 4,898; Ekeremor LGA – APC 21,489, PDP 18,344; and Sagbama – APC 7,831, PDP 60,339.