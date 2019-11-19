Indian Attempts Suicide Over N146m Debt In Lagos

Published:

Justice Nicole Clay of a Lagos High Court, Igbosere, has ordered that an Indian national, Lokesh Parwani, who attempted suicide after he was arrested for alleged fraud worth N146 million be remanded in the facility of Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), formerly Nigerian Prison Services (NPS).The judge ordered that he be remanded following the defendant plea of not guilty to the seven counts charges brought against him by the men of Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (ForceCIID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos.The police had, in charge number LD/10480c/2019, alleged that the defendant conspired with some others, said to be at large, of stealing and defrauding their employer of the sum of N149. 666 million.Defendant was said to have committed the offence sometime in July 2019, while acting as the company’s personal manager.Upon the detection of the alleged stealing and fraud, he was said to have promised to pay back the money in installment, and thereby, issued four cheques in the sums of $69, 444 USD; $69, 444 USD; $69, 444 USD and $44, 444 USD, which were returned and rejected on the ground of insufficient funds in his accounts.Following his failure to pay back the money and coupled with the dud cheques he issued, he was arrested by the men of ForceCIID, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos. He was alleged to have attempted suicide on July 19, 2019, at the entrance gate of the Force CIID, when he swallowed a rat killer named ‘Super Ready Action Bait Cake’.The offences, according to Mr. Morufu Animashaun, the Legal Officer, ForceCIID, are contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287 and 407 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.The offences also contrary to and punishable under sections 1 (1) (b) of the Dishonoured Cheques Offence (Act). Cap D11. Vol. 5. Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.The defendant counsel, Abiodun Kolawole and Emmanuel Asonroye, told the court that they have filed their client’s bail application and the same has been served on the prosecution and was confirmed by the prosecutor.Animashaun, therefore, urged the court to remand him in prison facility pending the hearing and determination of the bail application.Following the submissions of the counsel, Justice Clay, while adjourned the matter till December 2, for the hearing of the defendant’s application, ordered that he be remanded NCS.