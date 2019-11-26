Igbinedion Varsity To Confer Honorary Degree On Goodluck Jonathan

Published:

Share This

Igbinedion University, Okada will on Saturday, November 30 confer an honorary degree on former President Goodluck Jonathan and three other eminent Nigerians are scheduled to be conferred with honorary doctorate degree by Nigeria premier private university, Igbinedion University, Okada (IUO), near Benin, Edo State, the vice-chancellor, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye has disclosed.Ezemonye who spoke with journalists yesterday at Okada said that besides Jonathan, His Royal Majesty, Oba Eleguishi, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), Mr Sow Bertin Agba, Chairman Business International Management and Nollywood actress, Mrs Omotola Jalande-Ekeinde will also be honoured with doctorate degrees for their contribution to human development and progress at the national and international levels.The vice-chancellor added that at the 17th convocation ceremony of the institution, former chairman, IUO Governing Council, Prof. Olu Aina, will also be conferred with the title of Professor Emeritus.According to him, 583 graduands of the institution, including postgraduate students, masters and doctor of philosophy students will be awarded various degrees.He gave a breakdown of the classes of degrees: “17 graduated with first-class honours, 173 came out with second class upper, 161 bagged second class lower division while three had third class.”Prof. Ezemonye said the graduands of the institution are not only equipped with knowledge and skills for employability but also to become employers of labours.According to him, the institution is already making an impact in all sector of the economy of the country and the world at large.Ezemonye said as part of efforts to encourage enrolment in the institution, the management has offered 50 per cent school discount for Internally Displaced Persons in Edo state who is seeking admission into the university, adding that a parent who also has three students in the university also enjoyed such discount.The university, he said, has diversified it’s revenue source by venturing into other businesses in the field of agriculture, consultancy among others and also leveraging on alumna goodwill.He noted that the university is encouraging researching by setting aside a special fund to promote synergy between the academia, industry and governments, as a means of impacting the society.