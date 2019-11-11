House Boys Arrested By RSS For Stealing Employer's N243m Jewelries In Lagos

Published:

Two domestic workers who connived and stole a Cuban Diamond neck chain, a Frank Muller and Rolex wrist watches worth N243 million belonging to their employer were Wednesday arrested in Borno after almost two weeks of fleeing Lekki, Lagos.The suspects: Alex Obinyan (39), cleaner and Ayuba Samson (29), car washer, were arrested after they had sold the Cuban Diamond neck chain and Frank Muller wrist watch for N6M and N4M respectively in Lagos and Abuja.The identity of their employer, who sources confirmed is a popular celebrity with vast investment in Lekki, Lagos is being kept under wrap by the police. Obinyan, source disclosed had spent over 8 years working and living with the celebrity in Lekki before the incident.His colleague, Ayuba started working at the celebrity residence only two months ago after returning from Chibok, his home town. They earned N80,000 and N50,000 monthly.The suspects and the buyers of the jewelry were brought to Rapid Response Squad headquarters, by the Decoy Team of the agency in an unbranded vehicle after an 8 day investigative activities to Abuja and Borno State.The suspects, who were captured on CCTV leaving the celebrity’s residence have confessed stealing the Cuban Diamond Chain valued at N54 million, a Frank Moller Wrist watch worth N140 million and a Rolex wrist watch worth N49 million.According to Obinyan, they sold the Cuban Diamond Chain in Eti – Osa, Lagos for N6 million while the Frank Moller watch was sold in Abuja for N4 million.“I have been working with him (celebrity) in Lekki for over 8 years. I am used to moving those valuables around the house wherever I found them in his car. I have never thought of stealing them.When Samson came and he saw me with the gold chain laced with diamonds, he convinced me that we could make a fortune from stealing them. He was not with us before. Within two months of his stay, we planned to steal these things.Oga was in the sitting room. We stole the chain along with a Frank Moller wrist watch and a Rolex wrist watch. Before escaping, we already got a buyer for the chain. We sold the Cuban Diamond chain in Eti - Osa for N6 million.The following day, we escaped to Abuja where we bought a Toyota Corolla. We sold the Frank Moller watch in Abuja for N4 million to raise more money for our escape to Borno State, where we intended to start new lives and businesses”.Obinya in his letter to the celebrity informing him of his departure, (reads in parts, un – edited) “…I know you will be shock why I write to you but the truth is that due to some quite observation I have come to a notice that you are not a person that someone can rely on.I have been patient enough to see if you can help me but you keep on promising me up to now there is no avale.To cut the story short, I have decided to stop working for you, and I’m sorry to mention that but you have to bear with me. I have gone for good, because I cannot continue to work for a person that doesn’t care about me and doesn’t value me for the rest of my life”.The suspects were arrested in Maiduguri in their two room and parlour they rented. Also arrested with them were the buyer of the Cuban diamond chain, Haruna Abdullahi and that of the Frank Moller’s wrist watch, Abubakar Buhari.Recovered from the suspects were a Rolex watch, two brand new keke Napep and a Toyota Corolla and the sum of $2200.The suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti for further investigations.Commenting on the development, Commander RRS, DCP. Olatunji Disu urged lagosians to always do a background check of all their workers before employing them.