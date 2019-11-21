Gunmen Disapper With Police DPO,Whereabout Still Unknown
Published: November 21, 2019
The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident, saying the DPO’s car was found at the scene. Nguroje said a team of police anti-kidnapping unit and the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) had been dispatched to track down the perpetrators.
“The DPO, Ahijo Mujeli, was abducted by gunmen in Mubi while he was driving between Mubi town and Mararaba. Our men have been dispatched and are there combing the bushes”, he said. “Men of the Nigeria Police Force are working hard to rescue the victim and bring the criminals to book. We call on members of the public to share relevant security information on criminals with the command”, he said.
