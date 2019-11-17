Goodluck Jonathan Condemns Handling Of Voting In Bayelsa

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has expressed disappointment at the handling of the voting process in his ward, particularly the late arrival of voting materials at the polling unit.Jonathan spoke to journalists after he and his wife, Patience, voted at Unit 39, Ward 13, Otazi Playground, Otuoke, in Ogbia Local Council Government Area of Bayelsa State.The former President, who voted at 11.30 a.m., and his wife at 11.35 a.m., said: “We must conduct ourselves if we want to bring real people to rule us, either as presidents or governors. Nigerians are always blaming people in authority and the leaders; so, here, they must blame themselves.“Look at even this voting. I was around earlier, but the materials had yet to arrive in the polling unit. I have led election monitoring teams to other African countries, we used to go 30 minutes before the time and in our reports, we indicated the exact time that voting started.“So, for election to start after that time, it is an indictment on the electoral body that manages election. There is no reason why election should not start by 8:00 a.m. The youth should also stop blaming old people, but blame themselves and do things properly. I am really disappointed with what I have observed here today, compared to other African countries where I have monitored elections.’’