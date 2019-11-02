Glo Adds 2m New Subscribers In Sept, Regains No. 2 Spot

Published:

Globacom, the grandmasters of data, has added a total of two million new subscribers in Nigeria in the month of September, according to the current ratings released by the Nigerian Communications Communication (NCC).In the NCC report for September, 2019, Globacom increased its customers by a whopping 1,945,846 new subscribers. With this development, the company’s subscriber base rose from 47,265,628 in August to 49,211,474, making it the second largest customer base in the industry.Airtel which had hitherto occupied the second position in the industry now has a subscriber base of 48,909,678 at the end of September, after adding 987,787 new customers. This represents half of the number added by Globacom within the period under review. At the end of the preceding month of August, Airtel had 47,921,891. It is now the third largest operator in the country behind Globacom.The NCC statistics showed that it was only Globacom and Airtel that added new subscribers to their networks. Both MTN and 9mobile recorded a decline in active subscriptions for the month.According to telecom industry sources, Globacom's record performance in September was propelled by improved service delivery.Although MTN remained the largest mobile operator in Nigeria, it lost 379,795 subscribers in the month under review. This brought its total subscribers' figure down to 65,328,104 from the 65,707,899 it recorded in August.9mobile, the fourth mobile operator, lost 268,159 subscribers in September, going down from 15,602,255 in August to 15,334,096 in September.NCC said the number of active mobile users in Nigeria has now increased from 176.6 million recorded in August to 178.9 million in September.