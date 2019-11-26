Give Me Helicopters And Boko Haram Will Be Gone In 3 Months..Gen Adeniyi Boasts

Published:

Give me helicopters and i'll crush Boko Haram forever in three months.Those were the exact words of the Theatre Commander of Operations Lafiya Dole Gen Olusegun Adeniyi in Maiduguri,Borno State capital on Monday.The newly appointed Commander of the Operations said he has the recipe to wipe out Boko Haram once and for all.He made these comments while receiving in audience some social media influencers and bloggers who were in the State to have an on the spot assessment of the successes and otherwise on the ongoing war against the terrorist group in the region.Gen Adeniyi advocated an immediate establishment of what he called "Army Aviation " which he believes is the antidote to the final elimination of the dreaded terrorists group.Give me Helicopters ,manned by soldiers and embedded in our operations and see what we will achieve in three months time.This is the current norm across the globe curently in conventional warfareThe Commander took his audience on a historical journey on how Boko Haram emerged and the efforts made by the Nigerian Army so far to defeat it.According to him,Boko Haram is not an Islamic group as most people were made to believe.He describe the terrorists group as criminals and kidnappers who were out to kidnap women ,children and attacks soft targets .He assures Nigerians especially those living within the area that the Army is now poised to deliver a final blow to the terrorist group.Please tell Nigerians that Boko Haram days will soon be over,i know them very well just as they know me.I will attack and attack them,i will eliminate them,those who were lucky not to be killed will be capatured,he boasted .On the reports of an impending attack during the xmas period,Gen Adeniyi said everything has been put in place to make sure this does not happen.