Full List Of Newly Promoted Nigerian Naval And Air Force Generals

The Navy Board also promoted 140 officers to the next ranks, according to a statement on Sunday in Abuja by Navy Director of Information, Commodore Suleman Dahun.Also, the Air Force Council approved the promotion of 99 senior officers to the next ranks in the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).A statement on Sunday in Abuja by Director of Public Relations and Information of NAF, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced the promotion.NavyThose promoted are: Rear Admirals as Dickson Olisemenogor, Elkanah Jaiyeola, Baribuma Kole, Othaniel Filafa, Akinga Ayafa, Danjuma Moses, Vincent Okeke and Yakubu Wambai. Others, according to him, are: Emmanuel Beckley, Perry Onwuzulike, Nuhu Bala, Chukwu Okafor, Tanko Pani, Ibrahim Dewu, Monday Unurhiere, Joseph Akpan and Olumuyiwa Olotu.Dahun said those promoted to Commodores include Kabir Mohammed, Shehu Gombe, Ibrahim Mohammed, Musa Katagum, Gideon Kachim, Semiu Adepegba, Pakiribo Anabraba, Bob-Manuel Effiong, Suleiman Ibrahim, Danjuma Ndanusa, Haruna Zego and Ayo Adedotun-Vaughan.Others promoted are: Victor Choji, Mohammed Dahiru, Nnamdi Ekwom, Stephen Ibrahim, Desmond Igbo, Mohammed Muye, Kunle Oguntuga, Aniefiok Uko, Olufemi Adeleke, Etop Ebe, Usman Faruk, Paul Efe-Oghene, Michael Igwe, Ikenna Ubani, Musliu Yussuff, Samuel Ngatuwa, Omotola Olukoya, Dolapo Shittu, Abiodun Alade and Emmanuel Anakwe…”Air ForceThirteen Air Commodores, now Air Vice Marshals (AVM), 35 Group Captains, now promoted to Air Commodores, and 51 Wing Commanders promoted to the rank of Group Captains.The statement added: “Those promoted to the rank of AVM include Air Cdres Ayoola Jolasinmi, Hassan Abubakar, Jackson Yusuf, Austine Imafidor, Pius Oahimire, Dalhat Ladan, Cosmas Ozougwu, Isah Muhammad, Sunday Makinde, Abubakar Yusuf, Abubakar Adamu, Ado Inuwa and Ademola Durotoye.“Among those promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre are: Ahmed Idris, Olasunkanmi Abidoye, Olusola Akinboyewa, Isaac Subi, Japhet Ekwuribe, Solomon Lazarus, Ahmed Dari, Emeka Ashiegbu and Abdullahi Bello.“Others promoted to the rank of Air Cdre include, Yuhana Katabiya, Gambo Adamu, Alheri Dakwat, Olayinka Oyesola, Adedoyin Oyenusi, Edward Gapkwet, Friday Ekpah, Luther Kamat, Joktan Chidama, Felix Uwakara, Mikail Abdulraheem and Ernest Owai.“Group Capts Glenn Nkanang, Chidiebere Obiabaka, Raphael Ojo, Mohammed Isah, Ibitoye Ajiboye, Shani Bukar, Wapkerem Maigida, Atang Sambo, Daniel Akpan, Olanrewaju Oyename, Boniface Ifeobu, Godwin Udoh, Ayodele Hanidu and Azubuike Chukwuka were also promoted to the rank of Air Cdre.”“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the NAF, heartily congratulates the newly promoted senior officers and urges them to see the elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery.“The newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date,” the statement said.“The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, on behalf of officers, ratings and civilian workers of the Nigerian Navy, rejoices with these newly promoted officers and their families.“He urges them to rededicate themselves to their responsibilities and remain loyal to the nation and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,” the statement said.