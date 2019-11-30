FG To Begins Free Test Ride Of Lagos Ibadan Rail

Published:

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year festivities, the Federal Government on Saturday declared free train ride from Lagos to Ibadan. This followed the test-run of the section of the 157-kilometer project from Fagba in Lagos to Ibadan where the standard gauge train terminates.Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who flagged off the train service from Lagos yesterday said the free ride would last till March 2020.At the end of the free ride (From Ibadan to Iju), the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) would commence commercial operation on the fast train while the construction work continues. The China Civil Engineering and Construction Corporation (CCECC), the contractor handling the project, had since completed track laying from Iju to Ibadan end of the project.It has now further extended track laying inwards Lagos to Fagba as it approaches Ibadan. Amaechi had earlier announced on his Twitter page that the free ride would commence on Saturday, asking Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity to plan their trip during this Yuletide.He said, “Our free rides on the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage rail line will begin today (Saturday) and run through March, 2020. Commuters on that route can take advantage of it and save on transportation during the festive season & beyond. Let’s ride to the #NextLevel.”