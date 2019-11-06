FG Raises Alarm Over High Cost Of Data By GSM Companies, Orders Price Reduction

Published:

Share This

The Federal government on Tuesday insisted the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) must work out modalities to reduce the price of data in the interest of Nigerians.The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami gave the directive. He said his office has been inundated with complaints from concerned Nigerians about the high cost of data by telecoms.The Minister mandated the management of the NCC led by its Board Chairman, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, during a courtesy visit to work out the modalities with other stakeholders in the industry in the next five working dates.The Minister said: ” I am urging the management of NCC to work towards reducing the price of data in Nigeria. It is too costly and people are complaining every day.“If you go to other countries, even countries that are not as largely populated as Nigeria, data prices are not this high.“I am also a victim of some of the infractions that are so common in the industry. You load your data, but you barely used 20 percent of it and the entire data is wiped off.”