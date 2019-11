Published:

Share This

A female passenger on Sunday slumped and reportedly passed on at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) while waiting to board an aircraft. A security source confirmed to that the woman slumped and died during the usual security screening at the airport.“The woman just slumped and died while in the process of being screened to board an aircraft. We are trying to get in touch with the deceased relatives now, but I can confirm to you that the woman has passed on,” the source said.Source:Daily Trust