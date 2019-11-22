Families Of 10 Port Harcourt Serial Killings Refuse To Collect Their Corpses For Burial

Published:

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, has said that the remains of young women strangled by suspected serial killer, Gracious David West, are still in the mortuary.Dandaura noted that the relatives of the victims had yet to come forward to identify and claim their daughters since their demise in the hands of the suspected serial killer.The CP, who stated this on Wednesday when a group, the Port Harcourt Significant Girls’ Initiatives, paid him a visit, insisted that most of the young women that fell victim to West were commercial sex workers.Dandaura, who received an award from the group, expressed dissatisfaction that a woman got angry with him because he said the most of the victims were commercial sex workers.He pointed out that no woman in her right senses would follow a strange man to a hotel if she was not a prostitute.The CP stated, “Let me tell you; till today, some of the corpses are still there inside the mortuary. Nobody has come to claim them.“When I was saying that most of these girls that he (West) was killing were prostitutes, some of you took offence that why should I call them prostitutes.“One woman started shouting; she fell down on the ground and said that even if she was a prostitute, that can’t we cover her.“I said, look, unless you are a prostitute, you will not just follow somebody you don’t know. If you are a decent girl, parents should know your whereabouts.”Dandaura added that those, who bought mobile phones from the suspected serial killer, had been arrested by the police.Earlier, in her remarks, the convener of the Port Harcourt Significant Girls’ Initiative, Nengi Jumbo, lauded the police commissioner for his commitment to crime fighting in the state.Jumbo explained that the award was in recognition of the efforts made by Dandaura, whom she said, heeded the calls of residents of Rivers State to apprehend the suspected serial killer of young women.