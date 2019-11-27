Exclusive :Passenger On Abuja Bound British Airways Flight That Lost One Engine Mid Air Narrates Experience To CKN News

Published:

A passenger in an Abuja-bound British Airways flight that left London on Tuesday returned to Heathrow Airport after losing an engine has spoken Exclusively to CKN News on her experience.The airline had in a press release earlier said the aircraft experienced a minor technical issue and our pilots elected to return to Heathrow.But the passenger (a female ) who spoke to CKN News on condition of anonymity had this to say."I boarded the Abuja bound flight and we took off from Heathrow Airport, London 30mins into the flight, the engine developed problem...the pilot decided to abort the trip, we circled the ocean for a long time for the Pilot to jettison the fuel...to enable him land we low fuel...we eventually landed safely back in Heathrow. No injuries recordedSome people died many times 😂😂😂 but I slept off, it was my neighbor's who touched me to remove my ear piece and asked if I heard what the captain said😄😳...I said sorry, 🤷🏽‍♀ the woman looked at me squarely and said we are returning to London..then I opened the travel map...we were just running round and round dumping the fuel unto the ocean....This is British Airways flight BA83...taking off November 26, 2019 that took off 22.50pm from HeathrowWe are all safe. So no British Airways flight this morning from Abuja. That also means that all of those billed to travel today or connecting flight to Abuja today will not be able to as there's a full batch on ground"It has been confirmed that the flight actually lost one of it's engines in the process