Ex Pension Task Force Chairman Maina's Alleged Ill-Health Stalls Trial

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, adjourned till November 7, the trial of the embattled ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina who is being prosecuted by the EFCC for alleged fraud and money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion. .
The adjournment followed a medical report issued by the Medical Department of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), and endorsed by one Dr. Idowu Ajayi, which stated that the defendant was indisposed and required a bed rest and as such, would not be able to appear in court for day’s proceeding but would, however, be available in court as soon as he was fit.
Source :EFCC
