Ex Pension Task Force Chairman Maina's Alleged Ill-Health Stalls Trial

Published:

Share This

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, adjourned till November 7, the trial of the embattled ex-chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina who is being prosecuted by the EFCC for alleged fraud and money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion. .The adjournment followed a medical report issued by the Medical Department of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), and endorsed by one Dr. Idowu Ajayi, which stated that the defendant was indisposed and required a bed rest and as such, would not be able to appear in court for day’s proceeding but would, however, be available in court as soon as he was fit.Source :EFCC