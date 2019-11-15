Ex Lagos CP Edgal Imohimi Returns As Ogun CP As IG Redeploys 7 New CPs

Published:

The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to states as follows:Cross River State – CP Nkereuwem A. AkpanAkwa Ibom State – CP Kenneth EbrimsonOgun State – CP Imohimi D. EdgalKano State – CP Habu Sani AhmaduEdo State – CP Lawal JimetaBauchi State – CP Philip Sule MakuLagos State – Ag/CP Odumosu H. OlusegunThe Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting. He also directs the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility. In addition, the Inspector General of Police enjoins the citizens of the affected states to accord the Commissioners of Police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realization of their mandate.