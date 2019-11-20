Ex Access Bank Manager Bags 2 Years Imprisonment For N25m Fraud

Published:

Justice Adama Iyami- Lamikanra of the Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has convicted and sentenced a former Manager of Diamond Bank Plc (now Access Bank), Chinyere Oti and a former Account Officer of the same bank, Odigboh Okechukwu, to two years imprisonment for defrauding the bank the sum of N25, 018, 467.00k (Twenty Five Million, Eighteen Thousand, Four Hundred and Sixty- Seven Naira only). The convicts were arraigned on November 19, 2009 by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the EFCC on seven count charges bordering on theft .