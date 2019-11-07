DSS Set To Release Omoyele Sowore Today After Perfecting Bail

Published:

Share This

Lawyers to pro-democracy activist and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, were unable to secure his release from the Department of State Services on Wednesday despite perfecting his bail condition and securing a court order to that effect.Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had issued an order directing the DSS to immediately release Sowore, and Olawale Bakare widely known as Mandate, after the two of them perfected their bail conditions.However, upon arriving at the DSS facility around 4:30pm, the court’s bailiff alongside Sowore’s lawyers were turned back by the secret police, which claimed they had closed for the day since 3:30pm – one hour before the court official and lawyers arrived.They agency said it could therefore no longer process the order for the day. The court bailiff and Sowore’s lawyers were asked to return to the DSS facility on Thursday (tomorrow) by 10:30am to serve the order.The DSS is charging Sowore on seven counts bordering on treasonable felony, cyberstalking President Muhammadu Buhari among other offences.The defendants’ trial had been adjourned to December 5 and 6 for trial.Sowore was arrested in Lagos on August 3, 2019 by the DSS for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful protests to demand a better country from President Buhari’s administration.Source:Sahara Reporters