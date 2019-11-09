DSS Receives Court Order, Says Nobody Has Come For Sowore

Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has received a court order releasing the convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore.The Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, confirmed this in a statement forwarded to Channels Television on Friday.He, however, said nobody has turned up at the Service’s office to take delivery of Sowore, adding that the decision to make the situation was important for the sake of accountability.The DSS spokesman noted that the court has been properly briefed the development and the steps being taken by the Service to comply with its order.He stated that the DSS would never obstruct justice or disobey court orders but would rather do the needful as soon as the appropriate processes have been concluded.The statement came hours after human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Femi Falana, vowed to return to court over the continued detention of Mr Sowore by the DSS.He described the action of the Service as utter contempt of court and pledged to seek legal measures against the agency to force it to comply with the bail order.Mr Sowore and his co-defendant, Mr Olawale Bakare, who are standing trial for alleged treasonable felony, have yet to regain their freedom from the DSS custody since a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered their release on Wednesday.Read the full statement below:The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to confirm that it has received the Court Order for the release of Omoyele Sowore.It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him.This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability.However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director-General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders.It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.Peter Afunanya, Ph.DPublic Relations Officer,Department of State Services,National Headquarters,Abuja8th November 2019​