Don't Resign Yoruba Elders Council Tells Yemi Osinbajo

Published:

Share This

The Yoruba Council of Elders has advised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo against resigning his position because of the alleged war against him by a cabal in the Presidency.The Yoruba elders also advised President Muhammadu Buhari to remember Osinbajo’s loyalty to him and refuse to be used by some power against his Vice President.The Secretary General of the YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide, said this in an interviewOlajide said it was obvious that some persons were “seriously” working against the Vice President, saying the 2023 presidential ambition of some of Osinbajo’s persecutors was the reason for doing this.The YCE scribe said, “We know like other Nigerians that there are enough signs that some people are working against Osinbajo but who the people are, I don’t know.“It is obvious that some people are working against him and unfortunately, it appears as if Mr President is dancing to their tune.“I will urge Mr President to remember the Vice President’s loyalty to him in the past four years, especially when he was out of the country for three months and refused to allow unguarded ambition to push him.”Olajide said the elders’ council did not support the advice given by some people to Osinbajo to resign his position.“President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hold the ticket together. Both of them were elected on a joint ticket, so Osinbajo should not resign,” he said.He urged the Vice President to remain loyal to the President and serve the country “patriotically.”He said, “Osinbajo should remain god-fearing and people-centred in his activities and in the end, he will be vindicated.“No matter the motivation of some 2023 presidential aspirants against him, he should remain steadfast in what he is doing in the past four years that are acceptable to Nigerians and to God.”