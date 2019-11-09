Don't Regulate Social Media...Rev Kukah Warns Buhari

Published:

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, on Friday warned President Muhammadu Buhari against the plan to regulate the social media in the country.He gave the warning while delivering the convocation lecture at Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State. The lecture was titled, ‘Some reasons Nigeria has failed to achieve greatness.’He said, “A good number of people in power today don’t even know the sacrifices we made to get this freedom and democracy.“Creating rules against social media, we should be careful. Freedom is to speak. Freedom is to speak responsibly.“We fought for this freedom and we will defend it with the last drop of our blood. If they think they can take it from us, another one is coming.”He added, “A nation thrives on free flow of ideas and information. We are ready to defend this freedom with the last drop of our blood.”The cleric called on Nigerians to see how religion and ethnicity would be separated from politics to prevent politicians from using them to achieve their parochial ambitions to the detriment of the nation’s development.