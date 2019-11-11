Monday, 11 November 2019

Damilola Martins Ojo Weds Oladele Oshodi Glover In Style In Lagos (Pictures)

Published: November 11, 2019
A one in town wedding took place in Lagos recently between one of Nigeria's most eligible bachelor Jonathan Oladele  Oshodi-Glover  and his beautiful wife Matilda Oluwadamilola Martins-Ojo.

Oladele Oshodi Glover is a renowned broadcaster while Damilola is the daughter of London based humanitarian and philanthropist Mrs Caroline Martins Ojo

These are pictures from the event

















