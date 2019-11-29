Court Remands Instagram Celebrity Mompha’s Accomplices, Kayode Phillip, Hamza Koudeih In Prison Custody for Alleged $7, 069, 000, £1, 000, €80,000 Internet Fraud

Published:

The EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, on Thursday, November 28, 2019 arraigned the duo of Kayode Phillip and Hamza Koudeih before Justice Muslim S. Hassan of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos on a 25-count charge bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.The defendants, who are high-valued targets in Organized Cyber Syndicate Network, OCSN, were arrested for their alleged involvement in various cyber crimes and money laundering. The duo of Kayode Phillip (a.k.a Voice of the King) and Hamza Koudeih (a.k.a. HK) sometime in May, 2019, conspired among themselves to commit an offence to wit: conversion of the aggregate sum of $7, 069, 000 (Seven Million, Sixty-Nine Thousand United States Dollars), £1, 000, 000 (One Million Pounds) and €80,000 (Eighty Thousand Euro), which sum they reasonably ought to have known formed part of the proceeds of fraud and thereby committed an offence contrary to Sections 18 (a), 15 (2)(d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 15(3) of the same Act.