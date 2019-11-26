Court Jails 15 For Internet Fraud In Enugu

Published:

The EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, has secured the conviction of fifteen internet fraudsters before Justice I.N Buba of the Federal High Court, Enugu. The convicts are: Isiah Nduka Alozie, Michael Chwuebuka and Njoku Chinedu. Others are: Attah Emeka, Chigozie Jude Okonkwo, Fabulous Chidiebere, Chinecherem Odikpo, Ejimonye Donald, Odunka Ike Nelson, Onuncha Jacob, Onyedika Maacha, Uzorma Sanctus, Wisdom Okeke, Igwe Chinonso and Okoye Pascal.They are between 21 to 27 years and mostly students of various tertiary institutions across the zone.