Catholic Priest Dies In Mysterious Fire Incident At Nnewi
Published: November 17, 2019
A catholic priest by the name Rv Fr Edmund Nwagbara has died in a fire incident at his residence in Anambra State.
Though no one could ascertain how the mysterious fire started , he was the only one that lost his life in the unfortunate incident
"The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi lost a priest early this morning to a fire outbreak in his room.
Rev Fr Edmund Nwagbara was the parish priest of St Peter Clavar Parish, Nnewichi, Nnewi. May we continue to pray for his repose."
Fr Martin Onwudiwe
Director of Communications.
