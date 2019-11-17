Catholic Priest Dies In Mysterious Fire Incident At Nnewi

Published:

A catholic priest by the name Rv Fr Edmund Nwagbara has died in a fire incident at his residence in Anambra State.Though no one could ascertain how the mysterious fire started , he was the only one that lost his life in the unfortunate incidentThis was the Press Release from the Catholic Church on the incident"The Catholic Diocese of Nnewi lost a priest early this morning to a fire outbreak in his room.Rev Fr Edmund Nwagbara was the parish priest of St Peter Clavar Parish, Nnewichi, Nnewi. May we continue to pray for his repose."Fr Martin OnwudiweDirector of Communications.