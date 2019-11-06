Businessman Breaks Into Company's Bank Account System, Steals N498m

Published:

The State Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department of the Lagos State Police Command has arraigned a businessman, Suleiman Adamu, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for allegedly hacking into a company’s account and stealing N498.6m.Adamu was arraigned alongside his companies, A. A. Suleiman and Sky Cambrian Limited, before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, on four counts bordering on conspiracy, fraud, hacking into and issuance of dud cheques.He pleaded not guilty to the charges.It was gathered that the defendants, with others now at large, between September and November 2018, unlawfully input a data into the account of Cellulant Nigeria Limited and withdrew the sum of N498.609m.The police prosecutor, Oluseye Anota, alleged that upon Adamu’s arrest, he issued two Zenith Bank cheques with numbers 54763201 and 54763202, but they were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.The offences, according to the prosecutor, are contrary to Section 14 (1) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition Act, 2015; Section 513 (4) of the Criminal Code Act LFN, 2004; and punishable under Section 390 of the Criminal Code Act LFN, 2004.Justice Oguntoyinbo adjourned the matter till November 12 for hearing and determination of the defendant’s bail application.Source :Punch